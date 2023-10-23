Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,819 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Vail Resorts worth $24,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 875.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 203.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.33.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $216.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.93. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.16 and a 1-year high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $269.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.04%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

