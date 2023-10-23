Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Holdings Reduced by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,608 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.59% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $47,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $77.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.99. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $90.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

