Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 285 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 872.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.50.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 430 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.99, for a total value of $83,845.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.99, for a total transaction of $83,845.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,189 shares of company stock valued at $33,943,823 over the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of PCTY opened at $189.27 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $235.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.95 and its 200-day moving average is $192.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $308.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.43 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

