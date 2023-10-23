Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Permian Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,438,000 after buying an additional 1,737,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,142,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,483,000 after buying an additional 64,942 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 232.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,473,000 after buying an additional 3,039,331 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NRG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $40.53 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.08%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.