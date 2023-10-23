Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $655,000 Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 826,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after buying an additional 566,598 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

OTEX opened at $33.24 on Monday. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Open Text had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 180.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

