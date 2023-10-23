Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $687,000 Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 360,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,906 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Diodes by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diodes news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $218,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $655,248 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $74.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.38. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.33 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.12 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

