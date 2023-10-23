Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $693,000 Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 681.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EXP stock opened at $155.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.68. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.08 and a 52-week high of $195.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.03 and its 200-day moving average is $170.60.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $375,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,637.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,730 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

