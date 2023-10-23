Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,461,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in OneMain by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

OneMain Price Performance

OMF opened at $36.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.84 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

OneMain Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

