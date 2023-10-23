Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,761 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Vontier worth $37,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vontier by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 1,095.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Vontier by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VNT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Vontier Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $30.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $33.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 78.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

