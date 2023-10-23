Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.4% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $286.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.00 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.