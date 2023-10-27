5,244 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Altiora Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 237,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,552 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 22,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.68.

