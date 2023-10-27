Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Mark S. Garfield Sells 116 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Adobe Stock Performance
NASDAQ ADBE opened at $514.28 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $574.40. The company has a market capitalization of $234.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $535.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Argus upped their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.11.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
