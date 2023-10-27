Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Mark S. Garfield Sells 116 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $514.28 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $574.40. The company has a market capitalization of $234.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $535.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $204,246,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Argus upped their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.11.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

