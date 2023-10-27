Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has $660.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $602.11.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $514.28 on Thursday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $574.40. The company has a market cap of $234.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $535.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.73.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,368 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Adobe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

