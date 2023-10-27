Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s 3rd Largest Position

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,840,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324,900 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.4% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $579,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.65.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.