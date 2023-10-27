Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 932 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,801 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $403.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.41, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.83.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

