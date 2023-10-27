Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 139.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.40.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $169.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $198.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.76.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $4,540,933.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,760,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $4,540,933.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,208 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,432 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

