Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $124.28 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $188.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.18 and its 200 day moving average is $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

