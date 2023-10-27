Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZI. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZI shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.