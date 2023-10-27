Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $218.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.45. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.42 and a 1 year high of $309.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.20). Littelfuse had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

