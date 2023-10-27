Arizona State Retirement System Has $2 Million Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,883 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $766,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after buying an additional 111,026 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in Range Resources by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,963,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after purchasing an additional 616,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Range Resources by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE RRC opened at $34.98 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RRC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.84.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

