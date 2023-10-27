Assura (LON:AGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.28

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39.28 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 39.53 ($0.48), with a volume of 368087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.16 ($0.49).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 60.75 ($0.74).

Get Assura alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Assura

Assura Trading Up 0.6 %

Assura Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.54. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -995.50, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Assura’s payout ratio is currently -7,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assura

In related news, insider Jayne Cottam bought 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £327.12 ($400.74). Insiders purchased a total of 1,383 shares of company stock worth $62,874 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Warrington, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 31 March 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.