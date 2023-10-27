BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $764.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $607.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock has a one year low of $603.48 and a one year high of $785.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $661.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $677.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 36.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

