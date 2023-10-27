Brokerages Set TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) PT at $3.65

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.65.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Stifel Canada restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Insider Activity at TeraWulf

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TeraWulf news, CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 50,000 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 36.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 17,705.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.41 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 254.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.94%. Analysts forecast that TeraWulf will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

