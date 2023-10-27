Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,564 First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 93.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.48.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

