Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

