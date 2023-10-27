Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New $254,000 Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,272 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MANH. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $439,896.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,751 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $191.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 1.53. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.18 and a fifty-two week high of $211.81.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $231.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.94% and a net margin of 18.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.