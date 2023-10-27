Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,307 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $1,826,821.64. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,404.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $145.52 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $180.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.60.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

