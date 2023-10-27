Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 816 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,758 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 8,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $188,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,643,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,922,058.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 236,481 shares of company stock worth $5,057,219. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

