Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 234.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 1,087.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Silgan by 65.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Silgan Stock Performance

NYSE:SLGN opened at $39.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.71. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other Silgan news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Silgan news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Further Reading

