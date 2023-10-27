Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 31.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 19.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 747.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Bruker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Bruker by 10.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,459,345.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,217,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,866,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $56.46 and a 1-year high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.82 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

