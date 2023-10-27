Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,292 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $45,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,050,000 after purchasing an additional 161,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.09. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $148.88 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.