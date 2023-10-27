CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,104 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,515,000 after purchasing an additional 291,804 shares during the period.

KMX opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

