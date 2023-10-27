Centamin (LON:CEY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $77.70

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 77.70 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 77.88 ($0.95), with a volume of 338807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.20 ($0.97).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 147 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.
Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
