Centamin (LON:CEY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $77.70

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 77.70 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 77.88 ($0.95), with a volume of 338807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.20 ($0.97).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 147 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Centamin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centamin

Centamin Price Performance

Centamin Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £950.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,563.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.52.

(Get Free Report)

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.