Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Receives $19.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVCY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.81. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4,477.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.