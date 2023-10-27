Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $10.75 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 5.4% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $403.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $448.60 and its 200 day moving average is $401.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $996.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.