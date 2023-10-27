Citigroup Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $18.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ZI has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.85.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $47.46.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.33 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211,331 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,634,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844,615 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,987,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,358,275.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,016,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

