CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Cut to $244.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $247.00 to $244.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.00.

CME Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $215.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.48. CME Group has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $221.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,589 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,883 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

