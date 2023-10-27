Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Director Richard P. Simon Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $51.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.15. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $78.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after purchasing an additional 28,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

