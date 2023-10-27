CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.67.

CONMED Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $94.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. CONMED has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $138.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.71.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.22 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.75%. Research analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,382,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CONMED by 36.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,327,000 after purchasing an additional 133,543 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,655,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CONMED by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares during the last quarter.

About CONMED

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

