CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.09.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $70.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 13.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day moving average is $80.11. CoStar Group has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its position in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

