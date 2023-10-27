Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Crane by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Crane by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,908 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Crane by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Crane by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $93.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $95.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

About Crane

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.