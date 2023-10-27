Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Position Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Crocs by 412.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,122,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,893,000 after purchasing an additional 903,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crocs by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,578 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Crocs by 278.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,423,000 after acquiring an additional 625,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $64,644,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crocs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

Crocs Stock Down 1.3 %

CROX opened at $86.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.60 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.90.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.94 per share, with a total value of $200,188.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,150,364.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.94 per share, with a total value of $200,188.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,150,364.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.62 per share, for a total transaction of $198,159.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 103,057 shares in the company, valued at $10,472,652.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,990 shares of company stock valued at $598,353 in the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.