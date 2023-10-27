Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 71,854.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,000,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,631,900,000 after buying an additional 525,269,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,120,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $32,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

TAP opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.24. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

