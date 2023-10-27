Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,945 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $43.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $264,973.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $138,531.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,754.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $264,973.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $458,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,217 shares of company stock valued at $5,792,203 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

