Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 61.5% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,547,000 after buying an additional 2,470,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 16,960.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,782,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,866,000 after buying an additional 1,772,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $51,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after buying an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the first quarter worth about $45,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

New York Times Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:NYT opened at $40.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.03. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $45.30.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $590.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.56 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In related news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $375,955.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 101,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,497,792.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 22,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,848.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,943.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $375,955.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 101,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,497,792.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,689 shares of company stock worth $2,233,298. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

