Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $46,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,948,000 after buying an additional 390,531 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MasTec by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after acquiring an additional 389,752 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 8,494.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 337,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,883,000 after acquiring an additional 333,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $61.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.50 and a beta of 1.50. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.08 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average is $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.27.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

