Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $508,000 Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,275,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Science Applications International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.76. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $123.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Stories

