Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $545,000 Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $40.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 29 operating partners.

