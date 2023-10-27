Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $552,000 Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 232.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE BXP opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average is $57.75. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $79.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.67%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Recommended Stories

