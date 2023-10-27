Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $208.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $248.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 112.41%.

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.85.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

